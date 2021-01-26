Mike Markowitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Markowitz has Died.

Mike Markowitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Jody Shukovsky 14h · It never mattered where these two were going it was always about having eachother by eachothers side. This is my husband Jason Shukovsky and his best friend, his room mate of many years, and his brother from another mother Mike Markowitz. They built a life time of wild stories and crazy memories. When Jason reflects on the memories he shares, he lights up, he beams through the most magnificent smile, as if he is back in the moment he is telling me about. They totally, “lived the life”. Jason, may the memories you have with Mike continue to light up your soul and may they not only strengthen you to get through this horrible pause in your life but forever allow you to feel the warmth of reliving some of the best moments of your life, allowing your heart to smile again. True friends are never apart, maybe in the distance but, never in the heart. I love and adore you, your other best friend, jody Baruch Dayen Emet

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Jonathan Pofsky

Beutiful words Jody. I’ve known Mike basically my entire life. It wasn’t until the last decade that we grew apart. I’m pretty torn up as I’m sure so many are. His legend will always live on. He was without a doubt a one of a kind dude.

Kere Dancygier

Have you ever not seen Mike smile. So sad rt now. What a cruel time we live in. Hug your family hug your friends. Memories truly are priceless. Well said Jody Shukovsky . I need to get together with the boys and celebrate mikes life.

Cara Shukovsky Serra

The crazy trouble these 2 found together…it was an unconditional love that last over 40 years. Beautiful words my sister. I know I don’t need to tell you this but hug my brother tight,this is a rough one! I love you!

Nancy Gabizon

Jody I don’t know Jason nor his best friend MIKE

reading ur post I am choking with tears What a beautiful friendship

Sending my condolences to Jason.. needs to be strong to get thru this shocking time