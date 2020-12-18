Mike McPadden Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike “McBeardo” McPadden has Died .

Mike “McBeardo” McPadden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Diabolique @DiaboliqueMag We would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mike “McBeardo” McPadden. Mike was a fixture in our community and among its best. As @kat_diabolique observes, “It can’t end like this because McBeardo never ends.”

