Mike McPadden Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike “McBeardo” McPadden has Died .
Mike “McBeardo” McPadden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mike "McBeardo" McPadden. Mike was a fixture in our community and among its best. As @kat_diabolique observes, "It can’t end like this because McBeardo never ends."https://t.co/TqukMujcdH
— Diabolique (@DiaboliqueMag) December 18, 2020
