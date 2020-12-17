Mike McPadden Death -Obituary – Dead : Mike McPadden has Died .

December 17, 2020
0 Comment

Mike McPadden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Paul Saur 8 hrs  · Floyd lost a fan today. Mike McPadden, a great writer and a member of this group. I'm not a praying guy, but if you care to take a moment and think of his wife and family, please do so.

Tributes 

Mike Newell wrote
Oh wow. This is the 2nd group I’m in that mentioned his passing. Sounds like he was a good guy. Condolences to all who knew him.

Bob Cecchini
Prayers and condolences

Albert E Short
Farewell brother! Walkin’ out!

Pär Söderqvist
Sending thoughts and condolences.

Mary Ann DeBenedetto
So sorry for your loss.. prayers for his family

