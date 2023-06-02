Mike Mercredi stays to protect community from wildfire in northern Alberta

Fort Chipewyan wildfire : Mike Mercredi stays to fight Alberta wildfire as hundreds evacuate

Mike Mercredi, a volunteer firefighter from Fort Chipewyan, Alberta, is part of a group of community members who are staying behind to protect their homes from a nearby wildfire. They have been setting up sprinklers on neighborhood streets while crews work to contain the flames north of the hamlet. Mercredi and others have been told they will receive a 30-minute warning to evacuate in case the fire gets too close. Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for Fort Chipewyan, and hundreds of people have been forced to leave the area. Alberta fire officials have reported that 731 people have registered to evacuate from the hamlet, and evacuations will continue as necessary. As of Thursday, Alberta is battling 60 active fires, with one near Fort Chipewyan being a top priority. Saskatchewan officials have also reported battling 20 wildfires in the north, with some communities being evacuated.

Read Full story : Northern Alberta residents stay back to help protect community from wildfire /

News Source : The Canadian Press

