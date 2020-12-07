Mike Mittelstaedt Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike Mittelstaedt has Died .
Mike Mittelstaedt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
The Redbird family mourns the loss of Mike Mittelstaedt. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. #RB4L pic.twitter.com/93O0TaMHgB
— RB4L (@RB4L) December 7, 2020
