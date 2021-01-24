Mike Nash Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash has Died .
Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash, Has Passed Away https://t.co/dtKbmC2JTH via @GotGame
— JAYROCK 🕗 (@_JaY_R0ck_) January 24, 2021
JAYROCK @_JaY_R0ck_ Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash, Has Passed Away
