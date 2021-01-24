Mike Nash Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash has Died .

Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Principle Designer and Concept Artist, Mike Nash has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

