Mike Nielsen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Det. Mike Nielsen has Died .

Det. Mike Nielsen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of one of our members. Det. Mike Nielsen, a 13 yr-veteran of #PRP, passed suddenly at his home yesterday as a result of a medical episode. We grieve alongside his family, friends & colleagues who are struggling with this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/ETLYZtfwH7 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 20, 2021

