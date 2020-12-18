Mike Olino Death -Dead – Obituary : Deputy Mike Olino has Died .
Deputy Mike Olino has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Condolences to the @WillCoSheriff and the family of Deputy Mike Olino who passed away while working Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/mMR4AAhiPi
— Romeoville Police (@Romeoville_PD) December 18, 2020
Romeoville Police @Romeoville_PD Condolences to the @WillCoSheriff and the family of Deputy Mike Olino who passed away while working Wednesday night.
