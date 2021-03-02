Mike Pearl Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former NFL Today executive producer Mike Pearl has Died .

Heard sad news from our CBS Sports family..Former NFL Today executive producer Mike Pearl, who ran the show with Brent, Phyllis George & Irv Cross, has passed away. There’s going to be one special post game show in heaven tonight. #SportsTelevisionRead More —————————————————————————————

