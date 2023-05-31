“Mike Pence 2024”: Mike Pence: A Republican Presidential Hopeful for 2024?

Former Vice President Mike Pence to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to launch his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 7. This move sets him up for a potential battle with his former boss, former President Donald Trump. Here are some key facts about Pence’s life and career.

Born a Catholic Democrat

Pence was born into an Irish Catholic family of six children in Indiana. During his youth, he was a Democrat like the rest of his family. He even voted for Jimmy Carter in 1980 and looked up to John F. Kennedy as a role model. However, he later converted to evangelical Christianity while in college, much to his mother’s disappointment. It was former President Ronald Reagan who ultimately inspired him to join the Republican Party. Pence completed a bachelor’s degree in history at Hanover College in Indiana and later earned his law degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Before running for Congress in 2000, he worked as a lawyer and conservative talk show host. Pence met his wife Karen while in law school, and they have three children.

Religious and Social Conservative

Pence was first elected to the U.S. House in 2001 and quickly became known as one of its most conservative members. He once famously said, “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.” Pence is strongly opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage, and he has said that he does not believe in evolution. He has lamented that creationism, the theory that God created Earth and humans, is no longer taught in schools.

Rift with Trump

In 2016, Trump chose Pence as his running mate, which was widely seen as a move to solidify support among Christian conservatives. Throughout Trump’s presidency, their relationship remained steady, with Pence repeatedly defending Trump or simply staying silent during many of the scandals that plagued the administration. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump targeted Pence during the lead-up to and during the riot, which was the breaking point in their relationship. Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” while rioters were calling for Pence to be hanged. Pence later told NBC News in February that he believes the times call for different leadership and that he is confident that the Republican Party will have better choices than his old running mate.

Conclusion

Mike Pence’s decision to launch his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination sets the stage for a potential battle with former President Donald Trump. Pence’s conservative values and evangelical Christian beliefs have made him a popular figure among the Republican base. However, his previous loyalty to Trump could be a sticking point for some voters. Only time will tell how this will play out in the upcoming presidential race.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Factbox: Who is Mike Pence, Republican 2024 presidential hopeful?/