Mike Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Musician Mike Penton has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Mike Penton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Mike Penton Tribute Livestream The local music community has lost an amazing friend, musician and spirit today. We first met Mike Penton in 2019 on stage with the By’s from Fogo Island. His presence, laugh and voice were infectious.. he was a friend to everyone and will be missed greatly. Our condolences go out to Mike’s friends and family. We gathered the recording of Mike’s last performance at Shamrock City from January 23rd. This livestream is a tribute to you Mike. We hope you all enjoy it in this time of grieving.

O’Reilly’s on George Street

Heartbroken to learn that we lost Mike Penton today. Such a talent, such a beautiful human being. So many fantastic Cryin’ Jags shows, and wonderful duo performances with Robert Kelly. Mondays at O’Reilly’s will never be the same. Deepest sympathies to his bandmates, family & many friends.



O’Reilly’s on George Street

We are heartbroken to hear this very sad news about the passing of Mike Penton. My condolences to his family, bandmates, fans & friends. Such a great young man, newer to the music scene but made a huge impact. I was a big fan of Mike, he will be missed very much. RIP Mike

Buddy Horizon

Hearing this in Ontario, never met him only ever heard him on the live stream, amazing voice, infectious laugh, deepest sympathies to all lives he touched

Margaret Breen Earle

Our hearts are hurting with you Nick Earle , friends and family on the loss of Mikey. Hugs to you all.

Mark McCrea

Very sad . Condolences to all family and friends. Really enjoyed his sound.

Patnell Sean

I’ve heard him perform many times and have always enjoyed, this is truly saddening

Ricky Dalton

I saw him played few times in person , certainly haVe good voice and sing great , he will be missed !

Phyllis Donahue

So sad…condolences to Wayne,Carol, Katie and all.the Penton Family.

Carolann Dwyer

So sorry to hear of the passing of mike .condolences to he’s family and friends rest in peace mike

Kelli Sheir

He was at our house during Christmas. So very sad. Such a talented young man with so much life to live.