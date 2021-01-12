Mike Potter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Potter has Died.

Mike Potter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Heather Stessman 1d · RIP Mike Potter . You might have not been family by blood, but you were always a part of the Van Nice clan. I never saw you in a bad mood. You always had a joke to tell or a story from times of you and my dad hanging out. It was an honor to know you and have you in my life. Just thinking about you I can hear your laugh. Thank you for all the laughs. Heaven just got a little happier. You will be missed more than you could ever have realized. Prayers to your family and all of your friends.