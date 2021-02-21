Mike Pulla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Pulla has Died .

Mike Pulla has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mike Pulla a dear coach, friend & VSC family member. Mike greeted everyone with his kindness, his smile & humour (renowned “Happy Birthday” greeting). Our thoughts & prayers are with Karen, Joshua & Alyssa during this time. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6JZa7OCyLv

Vaughan Soccer Club @vaughansoccercl It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mike Pulla a dear coach, friend & VSC family member. Mike greeted everyone with his kindness, his smile & humour (renowned “Happy Birthday” greeting). Our thoughts & prayers are with Karen, Joshua & Alyssa during this time. RIP

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Bonnies Men’s Soccer

Today is a sad day for the Pulla and Bonnies Soccer family. An incredible person who our entire team and staff was able to share great memories with during our England trip. You will be missed Mike! Thoughts and prayers to Josh and his entire family .