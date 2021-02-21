Mike Pulla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Pulla has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Mike Pulla has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mike Pulla a dear coach, friend & VSC family member. Mike greeted everyone with his kindness, his smile & humour (renowned “Happy Birthday” greeting). Our thoughts & prayers are with Karen, Joshua & Alyssa during this time. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6JZa7OCyLv
— Vaughan Soccer Club (@vaughansoccercl) February 20, 2021
Bonnies Men’s Soccer
Today is a sad day for the Pulla and Bonnies Soccer family. An incredible person who our entire team and staff was able to share great memories with during our England trip. You will be missed Mike! Thoughts and prayers to Josh and his entire family .
