Mike Roach Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike Roach has Died .
Mike Roach has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mike Roach. Mike spent 4 years as a coach with the Bombers and was one of the most likeable, friendly, down to earth people you’ll ever have the good fortune to be around. Sincerest sympathy to his family.
— Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) December 17, 2020
