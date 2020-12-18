Mike Roach Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike Roach has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Mike Roach Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike Roach has Died .

Mike Roach has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Bob Irving @BobIrvingCJOB So sorry to hear of the passing of Mike Roach. Mike spent 4 years as a coach with the Bombers and was one of the most likeable, friendly, down to earth people you’ll ever have the good fortune to be around. Sincerest sympathy to his family.

