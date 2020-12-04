Mike Shalin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Longtime Boston baseball writer Mike Shalin has passed away.

Longtime Boston baseball writer Mike Shalin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

” Chad Finn on Twitter: “Longtime Boston baseball writer Mike Shalin has passed away. He had been suffering from brain cancer. He covered the Red Sox for the Herald and the Yankees for the Post. In recent years he had been an official scorer at Fenway. He was one funny guy, and truly loved baseball.”

Longtime Boston baseball writer Mike Shalin has passed away. He had been suffering from brain cancer. He covered the Red Sox for the Herald and the Yankees for the Post. In recent years he had been an official scorer at Fenway. He was one funny guy, and truly loved baseball. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) December 4, 2020

Tributes

Such sad news about Mike Shalin, was always great running into him when I covered UConn and more recently when he helped out at Connecticut Sun home games https://t.co/KGHr2yY1fa — Jim Fuller (@Jim_Fuller1) December 4, 2020

Sad to hear the news about Mike Shalin. Was the color guy for BU hoops on the radio my first two years, really funny guy. Doug Brown pointed out that Maine had 9 guys on their roster from the state during a broadcast. Mike said, “maybe that’s why they’re not good” — Fran B (@Fran_Brown1013) December 4, 2020

Fran B wrote

Sad to hear the news about Mike Shalin. Was the color guy for BU hoops on the radio my first two years, really funny guy. Doug Brown pointed out that Maine had 9 guys on their roster from the state during a broadcast. Mike said, “maybe that’s why they’re not good” Mike From Woburn wrote

“Longtime Boston baseball writer Mike Shalin has passed away. He had been suffering from brain cancer. He covered the Red Sox for the Herald and the Yankees for the Post. In recent years he had been an official scorer at Fenway. He was one funny guy, and truly loved baseball.” NYC Sights Sounds wrote

That’s very sad to hear. #MikeShalin was an excellent sports journalist. Bummer. Ben Cafardo wrote

Horrible news. A truly wonderful man, a great friend to many, including to my Dad and our family, and a devoted family man. The world is darker today without Mike. Rest in Peace and best wishes to the Shalin family. greg dickerson wrote

Just awful to hear. Grew up reading him. He was always a terrific interview and a super person to talk with. He will be missed in many ways. Alan Greenberg, nick cafardo, mike shalin all gone way to soon, but not forgotten.

Mike Shalin was one of the nicest guys who always greeted me with a smile and a chat when we saw each other at games. May he Rest In Peace 💛 https://t.co/ogUi9Z3Vwn — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) December 4, 2020



