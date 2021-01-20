Mike Sheridan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bodybuilder Mike Sheridan has Died.

Mike Sheridan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Its with a very Heavy Heart that I write this post. I’m totally devastated to hear

of the passing of my good friend… Posted by Warren Dyson on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Edward Abbew 10h · I was totally gutted to read today that the gentleman on the right, Ifbb Pro Mike Sheridan had passed away. Mike was one of the good guys, funny, supportive with an awesome physique. Mike pipped me to Mr Olympia qualification and was one of the only few British men to compete at the open Mr Olympia. The last time I saw Mike was in a gym in Gloucester in September, 2019 where we promised to keep in touch and possibly organise a seminar of our own. Mike was a quiet man, full of integrity and well respected in the industry. Rest in Peace, Sir and my condolences to your family and loved ones.

Tributes

Paul Scarborough

Such a sad loss to the sport and his family and friends, I met Mike on a few occasions and he was always more interested in me and how I was doing than anything else RIP Ifbb Pro Mike Sheridan

Adam Benardout

Oh no More terrible news .

Mike was a real genuine guy. Everyone who met him had good things to say about him and he gave his time to speak and help people.

RIP champ.

Leonard St Cyr

What a great guy … He will be missed immensely…Always had time for a good conversation with Mike, a great physique,his enthusiasm and knowledge.. We love bodybuilding and Mike is a great loss to the sport ..RIP

Daz Spears

By the way fantastic words waz , and love the pics of Mike and I !! You always got great pics mate !!! .

Kimberley Anne Jones

I am deeply shocked and saddened by his passing. I watched him many times on stage as a young competitor with his incredible physique and signature blonde pony tail. I then worked along side him on a tv series for Discovery Channel and got to meet the man himself. Always humble and always wise with his words.

Sleep tight Mike. See you next lifetime

Craig Plimmer

Very sad news Edward yet another home grown true professional that was part of a great era of Bodybuilding.

Tracey-ann King

RIP Mike. Such sad news. My thoughts and prayers goes to his family, friends and love ones

Steve Pritchett

Totally shocked Ed gr8 memories of Mike when he took the time to come talk back stage with me for an hour great guy

Val Val

I heard Edward Abbew. He was a super cool guy I remember talking to him backstage at the Toronto pro show. Super awesome guy. He was really good for a few years hard grainy the complete package and that was before the 212s was ever out. Sad day in bodybuilding. Condolences to you and his family

Rik Heron

So many people die young it really makes me think about my life choices, I followed his progress he was a great man, so sad.

Fanuel Sithole

Edward Abbew you were jagged as hell there blimey.