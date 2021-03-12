Mike Smith Death – Obituary : The Utah PGA Family lost one of our legends on Thursday March 11th. We are extremely sad to announce the passing of Mike Smith w…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The Utah PGA Family lost one of our legends on Thursday March 11th. We are extremely sad to announce the passing of Mike Smith who had been battling health issues the past several months.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Smith family during this difficult time.



——————————-NOTICE.

TRIBUTES.

