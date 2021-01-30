Mike Stephens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Mike Stephens has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Pastor Mike Stephens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Brittany Stephens Wright is with Michael Stephens. 19h · My sweet Daddy has gone to be with the Lord this evening. Although we are completely heartbroken we are so thankful for Jesus. There is no other place he would rather be than in the arms of Jesus right now. There are no words to say thank you enough for all of you who have prayed and loved our family during this season. Please know our hearts are eternally grateful to all of you.
Source: (20+) Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –
Dean Crouch
RIP Pastor Mike Stephens. My heart is so sad. What a loving Godly man. Love you Pastor Mike.