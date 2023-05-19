“Mike Sweeney Cincinnati Obituary”: Cincinnati Mourns the Passing of Mike Sweeney: An Obituary

Remembering Mike Sweeney: A Life of Service and Dedication

The city of Cincinnati mourns the loss of Mike Sweeney, a beloved community leader who passed away on October 2, 2021. Sweeney was a man of great character, integrity, and dedication who worked tirelessly throughout his life to make a positive impact on the lives of others. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and the many contributions he made to his community.

Early Life and Education

Mike Sweeney was born in Cincinnati on December 3, 1955, to John and Mary Sweeney. He grew up in a close-knit family with two older sisters and two younger brothers. Sweeney attended St. Xavier High School, where he excelled academically and athletically. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Xavier University.

Professional Career

Sweeney’s professional career was marked by a deep commitment to public service. He began his career as a teacher at Cincinnati Public Schools, where he taught for over a decade. He then went on to serve as the Assistant Director of the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. In this role, he worked to create programs and activities that provided opportunities for children and families to engage in healthy and positive activities.

After leaving the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Sweeney worked for the Cincinnati Police Department as a Community Relations Officer. In this role, he worked to build bridges between the police department and the community, promoting understanding and cooperation between the two. Sweeney’s work in this area was recognized by the Cincinnati Police Department, which awarded him the Officer of the Year Award in 1997.

Community Involvement

Throughout his life, Sweeney was deeply involved in his community. He was a founding member of the Lower Price Hill Community School, a non-profit organization that provides educational and recreational programs for children and families in the Lower Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. He also served on the board of the Cincinnati Recreation Foundation, which supports programs and activities provided by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Sweeney was a devoted member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic organization that provides assistance to those in need. He was also an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a fraternal organization that promotes Irish culture and heritage.

Personal Life

Sweeney was a devoted husband and father. He married his wife, Mary, in 1980, and the couple had three children together. Sweeney was a loving and supportive father who was actively involved in his children’s lives. He coached youth sports teams and volunteered at his children’s schools.

Legacy

Mike Sweeney’s legacy is one of service, dedication, and compassion. He was a man who lived his life with a deep commitment to making the world a better place. His contributions to his community will be felt for generations to come, as will the love and respect that he earned from all who knew him.

As we mourn the loss of Mike Sweeney, we are reminded of the importance of service and the impact that one person can have on the lives of others. We honor his memory by continuing his work and striving to make our communities better places for all.

1. Mike Sweeney Cincinnati death

2. Mike Sweeney obituary Ohio

3. tributes to Mike Sweeney Cincinnati

4. Mike Sweeney funeral arrangements

5. Mike Sweeney Cincinnati community mourns