Mike Tidball Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Const. Mike Tidball of @HaltonPolice has Died .

Det. Const. Mike Tidball of @HaltonPolice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We’d like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Det. Const. Mike Tidball of @HaltonPolice, who passed away suddenly in the line of duty this week. Mike was a passionate Ticats fan & season seat holder who enjoyed attending games with loved ones. pic.twitter.com/e9U9ExR0xK — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) January 10, 2021

