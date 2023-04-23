Mike Tyson Daughter Died Today : Mike Tyson’s Daughter Dies: Tragic News Update

Mike Tyson’s Daughter Dies in Tragic News Update

Tragedy Strikes Tyson Family as Daughter Passes Away

It is with immense sadness that we report the passing of Mike Tyson’s daughter, Exodus Tyson. The four-year-old girl was discovered unconscious on Monday afternoon in her family’s Phoenix home.

Tragic Accident

Exodus became tangled in a cord attached to a treadmill and was subsequently strangled. Her seven-year-old brother found her and alerted their mother, who immediately called 911. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the young girl was unable to be revived and died in hospital the following day.

Grief-Stricken Father

Unsurprisingly, Mike Tyson is devastated by the loss of his daughter. The former heavyweight champion released a statement expressing his grief and asking for privacy during this difficult time. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from family, friends, and fans,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our daughter and her mother at this time.”

Outpouring of Support

Exodus was the youngest of Tyson’s six children and was known to be a happy and outgoing girl. Her passing has sent shockwaves through the sports world and beyond, with fans and fellow athletes expressing their condolences on social media. Celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, and Justin Timberlake, have also offered their sympathies.

A Tragic Reminder

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of child safety. Parents are urged to take precautions to prevent accidents in the home, particularly with young children who are prone to exploration and curiosity. Simple measures, such as securing cords and outlets, keeping dangerous objects out of reach, and closely supervising playtime, can make a significant difference.

As the Tyson family grieves the loss of their cherished daughter, we join them in mourning and offer our sincere condolences. May Exodus rest in peace, and may her loved ones find solace in the precious memories they shared.