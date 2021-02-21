Mike Waterman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Waterman has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Mike Waterman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we have just learnt of the death of our comrade Mike Waterman, after contracting Covid.
Mike was a passionate supporter of the Palestinian struggle, an ex-chair of BHPSC & a stalwart of our Saturday stall. pic.twitter.com/zxzSWqovfA
— Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) February 20, 2021
