Mikhail Zhvanetsky Death -Dead : Ukrainian satirist and writer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Mikhail Zhvanetsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“Ilya Kaminsky on Twitter: “If you are from Odessa, Ukraine, (or anywhere in former USSR) you know that death of Mikhail Zhvanetsky today is end of an era. In addition to being a living symbol of Odessa, he was also a marvelous literary stylist of short-form and aphorism.”

If you are from Odessa, Ukraine, (or anywhere in former USSR) you know that death of Mikhail Zhvanetsky today is end of an era. In addition to being a living symbol of Odessa, he was also a marvelous literary stylist of short-form and aphorism. pic.twitter.com/ylaF9Twg6U — Ilya Kaminsky (@ilya_poet) November 6, 2020

Tributes

The West has stand-up comedians. The Soviet Union had ‘satiriki’ who recited monologues poking fun at Soviet life. They became huge stars. And Mikhail Zhvanetsky, who has died aged 86, was one of the best. The satirical monologues he wrote and performed were brilliant. — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) November 6, 2020

marseaque wrote

“A decent person can be easily recognized by how awkwardly he or she does mean things.” “Wisdom does not always come with age. It happens that age comes alone.” “Thinking is such a hard thing, that’s why most people are used to judging.” Mikhail Zhvanetsky, 1934-2020 Nancy Cooper Frank wrote

Oh, no. He was very witty and very beloved. The quintessential Odessan (Odessite?). “Life is short. And you need to know how. How to walk out of a bad movie. How to toss aside a bad book. Walk away from a bad person. And there are a whole lot of those” — Mikhail Zhvanetsky. D. Zisl Slepovitch wrote

Mikhail Zhvanetsky, thank you for being the voice of morality and consciousness of more than one generation, for being funny and talented, for being an author one wants to quote (and oh we do!). You will be missed. Michael Elgort White wrote

A Soviet and Russian’s most famous satirist and performer of Jewish origin has died today in Moscow. Mikhail Zhvanetsky (86) was known in Russia for his sharp aphorisms and satire always directed at powerful ones.

21 notable aphorisms down below:

President Zelensky recalls Zhvanetsky saying: There is nothing wrong about people laughing at you – much worse when they are weeping for you. Mikhail Zhvanetsky and Arkady Raykin were the greatest gods of the Soviet standup comedy pantheon. https://t.co/d6uf5vOVlf — Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) November 6, 2020