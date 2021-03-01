Milan Bandić Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Milan Bandić, Mayor of Zagreb🇭🇷 has Died .

It is with great sadness that we learnt that Milan Bandić, Mayor of Zagreb🇭🇷, died yesterday of a heart attack. From Paris🇫🇷, our thoughts go to his family, his friends and the city of Zagreb, that he cherished and ran for 21 years. @Anne_Hidalgo @wwwzagrebhr @FranceenCroatie



