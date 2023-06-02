Milan Espada Lifestyle: Biography and Lifestyle of Milan Espada from The Royalty Family: Birthday, Family, Net Worth, Hobbies, and Interesting Facts

Milan Espada Lifestyle: The Royalty Family

Biography

Milan Espada is a popular social media influencer and member of The Royalty Family, a YouTube channel known for their family-friendly content. Milan was born on December 5, 2009, in the United States. She is the daughter of Andrea Espada, a Colombian host and actress, and her partner, Ali. Milan has a younger brother named Ferran, who is also a part of The Royalty Family.

Milan’s parents separated when she was young, and she and her brother primarily live with their mother. Despite the challenges, Milan has grown up to be a happy, confident, and vibrant young girl who loves to be in front of the camera.

Birthday

Milan Espada was born on December 5, 2009. As of 2021, she is 12 years old and will turn 13 later this year.

Family

Milan Espada comes from a diverse family background. Her mother, Andrea Espada, is a Colombian actress and host who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Andrea has worked with several popular brands and appeared in numerous TV shows and movies.

Milan’s father, Ali, is a private person who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However, he is an essential part of The Royalty Family and often appears in their videos with Milan and Ferran.

Milan has a close relationship with her younger brother, Ferran. The siblings often collaborate on content and have a strong bond that is evident in their videos.

Net Worth

Milan Espada’s net worth is not publicly available. However, as a member of The Royalty Family, she earns a significant income from brand partnerships, sponsorships, and YouTube revenue. The Royalty Family has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube, and their videos have garnered billions of views. Milan and her family have also launched their merchandise line, which includes clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Hobbies

Milan Espada is a creative and artistic person who loves to express herself through various art forms. She enjoys drawing, painting, and making crafts. Milan is also an avid dancer and loves to participate in dance competitions. She has taken classes in ballet, jazz, and hip-hop and has even performed on stage.

Milan also enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She loves to travel and explore new places, especially theme parks and amusement parks. Milan is also a fan of video games and enjoys playing them with her brother and friends.

Facts

Milan Espada is a talented artist who has won several art competitions.

Milan is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Milan and her brother Ferran have their merchandise line called “The Royalty Family Shop.”

Milan is a fan of the TV show “Friends” and loves to watch it with her family.

Milan has a pet dog named Princess who often appears in The Royalty Family’s videos.

Conclusion

Milan Espada is a young, talented, and vibrant member of The Royalty Family. She has won the hearts of millions of fans with her infectious smile, creativity, and positive attitude. Milan is a role model for young girls around the world and inspires them to pursue their passions and dreams. With her family by her side, Milan is sure to achieve great success in all her future endeavors.

