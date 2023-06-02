“Milan weekend activities”: Top 5 Activities to Enjoy in Milan Over the Weekend

Summer is finally here and with it comes the sweltering heat that assaults the city every year. But armed with a water bottle and sunscreen, there’s no stopping those who are staying in town this weekend from a little city exploration. Whether you’re looking to eat, discover, chill, shop, or club, Milan has something for everyone. Here are some recommendations for a memorable weekend in the city.

To Eat – Al Cortile

Al Cortile is back in a completely new guise that focuses on conviviality, sharing, sustainability and a menu with an emphasis on raw materials. A contemporary gastronomic model based on research and creativity, with a close link to the territory to which it belongs. The menu offers fun and entertaining cuisine, with a complete redesign of the space and a rediscovery of the values of Milan’s old courtyards. Located at Via Juvenal, 7, Al Cortile is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family.

To Discover – Home Sweet Home

“Home sweet home” is an exhibition that explores the intimate and universal space of daily life. Starting from the history of the institution and its international exhibitions, the exhibition reaches the present with the reconstruction of site-specific environments and installations by international architectural firms, groups, and research centers in dialogue with thematic historical sections. From the change in gender roles to the development of the relationship to nature in the domestic space and the influence of technology on the way of life, the themes of the exhibited projects encourage an open reflection on the idea of the house. Located at Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, this exhibition is a must-visit for anyone interested in exploring the history of the home.

To Chill – Opera 33

Opera 33 is the realm of Terry Monroe, one of the first Italian bar owners. This highly theatrical ambience outside the traditional canon offers unique drink menus and bespoke cocktails based on guests’ aromatic preferences. Located at Via Carlo Farini, 33, Opera 33 is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of exploring the city.

To Shop – Libet Bookshop

If you’re a bibliophile, then Libet Bookshop is a must-visit. The family-run independent bookshop, managed with passion, expertise, and commitment by Roberto Posca and Elena Ferrario, offers a relaxed atmosphere and a wide selection of books. Non-fiction is available on the ground floor, literature in the basement, and art upstairs. Located at Via Terraggio, 21, Libet Bookshop is the perfect place to find your next favorite book.

To Club – Circolo Magnolia

Electronic music lands in the enchanted forest of Circolo Magnolia with a live performance by HVOB, a Viennese duo consisting of Anna Mueller and Paul R. Wallner, followed by Henrik Schwarz, the German DJ, and producer. Located at Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, Circolo Magnolia is the perfect place to dance the night away.

In conclusion, Milan has plenty of options for those who are looking to explore the city this weekend. From delicious food at Al Cortile to an exhibition on the history of the home at Home Sweet Home, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to chill at Opera 33, shop for books at Libet Bookshop, or dance the night away at Circolo Magnolia, Milan has it all. So, grab your water bottle and sunscreen and start exploring the city today!

News Source : nss magazine

Source Link :5 things to do in Milan this weekend/