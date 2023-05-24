Mild Chicken Pulao Recipe: White Chicken Pulao Recipe without Red Chilis by Simple Recipes Home

Introduction

Chicken Pulao is a popular rice dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is a one-pot meal that is easy to prepare and perfect for busy weeknights. Pulao is a type of rice dish that is made with aromatic spices, vegetables, and meat. In this article, we will be discussing a White Chicken Pulao Recipe without red chilis.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for making White Chicken Pulao are:

• 1 kg of chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces

• 2 cups of basmati rice, washed and soaked for 30 minutes

• 3 cups of water

• 1 onion, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds

• 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds

• 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

• 2 bay leaves

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 4-5 cloves

• 4-5 green cardamom pods

• 1 cup of yogurt

• Salt to taste

• 3 tablespoons of oil

Method

Step 1: Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the cumin seeds and coriander seeds and fry for 30 seconds.

Step 2: Add the onions and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 3: Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute.

Step 4: Add the chicken pieces and fry until they turn white.

Step 5: Add the turmeric powder, garam masala powder, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and green cardamom pods. Fry for a minute.

Step 6: Add the yogurt and mix well.

Step 7: Add the soaked rice and fry for a minute.

Step 8: Add the water and salt to taste. Mix well.

Step 9: Cover the pot with a lid and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked.

Step 10: Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Step 11: Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Conclusion

Chicken Pulao is a delicious dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to prepare and can be made in a short amount of time. The White Chicken Pulao Recipe without red chilis is a great alternative for people who prefer a milder version of the dish. This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy the flavors of Chicken Pulao without the heat of red chilis. So, the next time you are looking for a quick and easy meal, try making this White Chicken Pulao Recipe by Simple Recipes Home.

