Mildred Barnes: A Witness to the Resurrection on June 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM.

A Witness to the Resurrection: Mildred Barnes — June 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

On that day, I will never forget the feeling of awe and wonder that filled me as I witnessed the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

As I stood among the crowd, I watched as the tomb opened, and Jesus emerged, alive and well. His face shone with a radiance that I had never seen before, and his eyes were filled with a love that transcended all understanding.

I fell to my knees in worship and adoration, tears streaming down my face as I realized the magnitude of what had just happened. The Savior of the world had conquered death and had risen from the grave, and I had been privileged to witness it.

From that day forward, my life was forever changed. I knew without a doubt that Jesus was who he claimed to be, and that his death and resurrection were the ultimate proof of his love for us.

I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a witness to this incredible event, and I will never forget the impact it had on my life.

