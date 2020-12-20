Mile Bogović Death -Dead – Obituary : Croatia’s #Catholic Bishop Mile Bogović has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Croatia’s #Catholic Bishop Mile Bogović has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

CroatianHeritageAssn @croatiaheritage Sad to hear that #Croatia’s #Catholic Bishop Mile Bogović has died. This good man was not only a fine bishop but an ardent anti-#communist, #historian and did much to expose the #CrimesAgainstHumanity in #Yugoslavia. #RIP God’s fine servant.

