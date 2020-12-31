Miles Boulter Death -Dead – Obituary : Miles Boulter Chief Instructor of the PEI Fire School has Died .
Miles Boulter Chief Instructor of the PEI Fire School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
We are saddened to hear of the passing today of retired Miles Boulter Chief Instructor of the PEI Fire School. Our condolences to Donna and family.
Miles contributed so much to fire training in PEI and all Atlantic Canada. Rest In Peace Chief and thank you. pic.twitter.com/IUzWXgrqN4
— MFCA (@MFCAFireChiefs) December 30, 2020
