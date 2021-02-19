Miles Seaton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Miles Seaton of Experimental Rock Outfit Akron/Family Dead at 41.
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Miles Seaton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
I am shocked and devastated since I learned today of the passing of Miles Cooper Seaton.
The world has lost an…
Posted by Chris Liebing on Friday, February 19, 2021
very sad to hear about Miles Seaton. this song used to be a crucial part of my coming home from school and letting all the bullshit wash away. i haven’t heard it in a few years, now, but i may have ugly cried for a brief moment while listening today https://t.co/3Lc3OLEES1
— Josef (@jrodrigk) February 19, 2021
Zuli Jr.
RIP to one of my biggest inspirations, my mentor and my dear friend Miles Seaton. He was a gentle soul and a ferocious performer. Through his work with akron/family, Miles inspired me to write and perform my own songs and at the age of 16, he took me under his wing and changed my life forever. For me, going to Ak shows was like a religious experience, and they are still without a doubt some of the most captivating performances I’ve ever seen. So grateful we got to catch up a bit last year my friend, I’ll cherish those memories forever. Thank you for everything.
