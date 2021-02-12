Milford Graves Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
I am sad to announce the passing of International Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International…
Posted by The Black Butterflies on Friday, February 12, 2021
The Black Butterflies 1m · I am sad to announce the passing of International Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves.
Source: (1) The Black Butterflies – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
RIP Milford Graves. May his beautiful, exuberant playing and DEEP wisdom continue to reverberate for eternity 🙏🏽
Posted by Andrew Castillo on Friday, February 12, 2021
Sad to hear that Milford Graves has passed.
Phenomenal drummer, renaissance man. #RIP #MilfordGraves https://t.co/HSGw4Klr0A
— mark hamilton (@MxHamx) February 12, 2021
Lars Gotrich wrote
NPR just got confirmation that Milford Graves — drummer, professor, researcher, gardener — died today from congestive heart failure. His music and way of being was an elevation, rhythmically moving with the universe.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.