Milford Graves Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves has Died.

By | February 12, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

I am sad to announce the passing of International Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International…

Posted by The Black Butterflies on Friday, February 12, 2021

The Black Butterflies 1m  · I am sad to announce the passing of International Drummer & Scientist and the Founder/Director of The International Center for Medicinal & Scientific Studies “I.C.M.A.S.S.”; Professor Milford R. Graves.

Tributes 

RIP Milford Graves. May his beautiful, exuberant playing and DEEP wisdom continue to reverberate for eternity 🙏🏽

Lars Gotrich wrote

NPR just got confirmation that Milford Graves — drummer, professor, researcher, gardener — died today from congestive heart failure. His music and way of being was an elevation, rhythmically moving with the universe.

