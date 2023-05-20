“Militancy Counter Measures”: MHA’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ discusses matters such as counter militancy and radicalisation, reviewed by HM Shah – The Kashmir Horizon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Performance of Ministry of Home Affairs at 2nd ‘Chintan Shivir’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 2nd ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. The event saw the review of the performance of various issues relating to counter militancy, radicalisation, internal security, cyber and information security, narcotics, disaster management and foreigners. The objective of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ was to interact with senior officers of the ministry and evolve an action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”.

The home minister called for the ministry to prepare a roadmap and follow it to achieve the goals of Vision 2047. He stressed that in order to reduce the consumption of electricity, more and more provision of solar energy should be made for all the office buildings of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Shah also reviewed the position on AatmaNirbhar Bharat, various budget announcements, and important pending issues of the ministry.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s place in the world is growing rapidly and nothing can stop it from becoming the first in every field in the world. He emphasized that in order to stay ahead of future challenges, the ministry must make every effort to visualize them and find advanced solutions. The home minister also stressed the need to further enhance the ability to use and prevent the misuse of modern technology, including drones and artificial intelligence.

During the ‘Chintan Shivir’, officers shared their suggestions on various issues relating to the ministry. The home minister appreciated the work of the ministry and called upon the officials to work more diligently to achieve the goals set in Vision 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 as part of the Vision Document of [email protected] The Prime Minister had proclaimed the ‘5P’ mantra earlier this year while addressing the challenges of water security as part of the [email protected] plan. The ‘5P’ mantra includes Political will, Public financing, Partnerships, Public Participation, and Persuasion for sustainability.

This is the second time that Amit Shah has presided over a ‘Chintan Shivir’ this year. The first one was held on April 18 where he had reviewed the functioning of the home ministry’s dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), budget utilization, e-office, and special recruitment drive among others. The ‘Chintan Shivir’ exercise is an important event in the Ministry of Home Affairs and provides an opportunity for senior officers to interact and evolve an action plan for the implementation of the government’s vision for the country.

News Source : The Kashmir Horizon

Source Link :HM Shah reviews issues like counter militancy, radicalisation at MHA ‘Chintan Shivir’ – The Kashmir Horizon/