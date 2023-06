Military operation apprehends ‘El Alcalde’, member of Efrain Pabon Pabon Front

“El Alcalde apprehended in military operation targeting Efrain Pabon Pabon Front” : Military forces apprehend ‘El Alcalde’ of Efrain Pabon Pabon Front

The Efrain Pabon Pabon Front member, also known as ‘El Alcalde’, was successfully apprehended by military forces during a recent military operation.

News Source : BNN Breaking

