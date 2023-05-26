“milk bread dinner rolls recipe”: Recipe for Milk Bread Dinner Rolls

Dinner Rolls (Milk Bread) Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy bread recipe, look no further than Dinner Rolls (Milk Bread). This moist and light bread is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and can be enjoyed with a variety of toppings. Follow along with our recipe below to make this tasty bread from scratch.

Ingredients

370g Bread flour

40g Sugar

5g Salt

6g Dry yeast

1 Egg

60g Unsalted butter

240g Warm milk

1 Egg yolk + 15g Milk

Melted unsalted butter

Instructions

Make 3 grooves in the bread flour, put sugar, salt, and dry yeast in each groove, mix with the flour first so that they do not touch each other, and then mix thoroughly. Add eggs, unsalted butter, and warm milk, mix and knead until smooth. Put the dough in a bowl greased with cooking oil, cover, and ferment at room temperature (27~28 degrees) for 1 hour. Press the fermented dough to release gas, divide it into 16 rounds, cover it with cling wrap, and ferment at room temperature for 20 minutes. Make a round dough, release gas, shape it into a circle, pan it in an oven pan, cover it with cling wrap, and ferment it at room temperature until it doubles in size. Apply a mixture of egg yolk and milk to the dough and bake in an oven preheated to 170 degrees for 20 minutes. Finish with melted unsalted butter on toasted bread.

Follow these simple steps and you’ll have delicious Dinner Rolls (Milk Bread) in no time. Enjoy with your favorite toppings and savor every bite of this soft and fluffy bread.

Conclusion

Baking bread can be a daunting task, but with this easy recipe for Dinner Rolls (Milk Bread), you’ll be a pro in no time. Whether you’re serving breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this bread is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. So don’t be afraid to try something new and bake up a batch of this delicious bread today!

News Source : Cooking Tree

Source Link :Dinner Rolls (Milk Bread) Recipe/