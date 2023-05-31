“Milk Cake Recipe”: Quick and Easy Milk Cake Recipe for those with a Sweet Tooth by Reflexion Family Vlogs (Potwari)

Milk Cake Recipe: A Sweet Tooth Delight

Introduction to Milk Cake Recipe

Milk cake, also known as kalakand, is a popular Indian sweet that is made from condensed milk and is often flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. This sweet is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, and it is surprisingly easy to make at home. In this article, we will share with you a quick and easy milk cake recipe that was inspired by the Reflexion Family Vlogs.

Ingredients

To make milk cake, you will need the following ingredients:

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of milk powder

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of water

1/4 tsp of cardamom powder

1 tbsp of chopped pistachios

1 tbsp of chopped almonds

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make milk cake at home:

Step 1: Prepare the Condensed Milk Mixture

In a large non-stick pan, pour the condensed milk and milk powder. Mix them well until there are no lumps.

Step 2: Cook the Mixture

Place the pan on medium heat and stir the mixture continuously. Make sure you scrape the sides and bottom of the pan to prevent the mixture from sticking.

Step 3: Add Sugar

Add sugar to the mixture and continue to stir. The sugar will dissolve in the mixture, making it more liquidy.

Step 4: Add Cardamom Powder

Add cardamom powder to the mixture and stir well. The cardamom will give the milk cake a nice aroma and flavor.

Step 5: Add Water

Add water to the mixture and stir well. The water will make the mixture more liquidy, but don’t worry, it will thicken as it cooks.

Step 6: Thicken the Mixture

Continue to cook the mixture on medium heat, stirring continuously until it thickens. This will take approximately 15-20 minutes. You will know that the mixture is ready when it starts to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Step 7: Transfer to a Plate

Grease a plate with ghee or butter and transfer the mixture to it. Flatten it with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Step 8: Garnish with Nuts

Sprinkle chopped pistachios and almonds on top of the milk cake. You can also use other nuts like cashews or walnuts.

Step 9: Cool and Cut

Let the milk cake cool for a few hours before cutting it into small pieces. Enjoy your homemade milk cake with your family and friends!

Conclusion

Milk cake is a sweet tooth delight that is easy to make at home. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can create a delicious treat that is perfect for any occasion. We hope you enjoyed this quick milk cake recipe inspired by the Reflexion Family Vlogs. Try it out and let us know how it turned out!

