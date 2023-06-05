Milk Frother Machine : Black LED Display Commercial Multi-Purpose Milk Frother and Milk Foam Maker with 12L Capacity for Espresso, Coffee, and Milk Tea

Black LED Display Multi-Purpose Milk Frother and 12L Milk Foam Maker for Espresso, Coffee, Milk Tea – Steam Water Boiling Machine



Price: $520.00

(as of Jun 05,2023 10:12:41 UTC – Details)





When it comes to making the perfect cup of espresso, having the right equipment is essential. That’s where the Steam Water Boiling Machine comes in. Made from durable stainless steel and featuring a black finish, this machine is designed to provide you with the perfect cup of espresso every time.

With a 12L capacity, this machine can produce up to 40 cups of 300ml water, making it perfect for use in tea restaurants, bakeries, and cake rooms. The machine is designed to provide a sufficient amount of steam, ensuring faster water output and stable steam pressure. This means that you can enjoy your espresso without any delays or interruptions.

In addition to its large capacity, the Steam Water Boiling Machine is also incredibly safe to use. The machine features automatic pressure relief protection, which ensures that the faucet automatically relieves pressure when the pressure is too high, ensuring your safety at all times.

One of the standout features of this machine is its LED LCD screen, which displays the real-time temperature and allows you to observe the status of the machine in real time. This means that you can monitor the machine’s performance and ensure that everything is running smoothly.

But the Steam Water Boiling Machine isn’t just a one-trick pony. It also features multiple functions, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen. In addition to boiling water and producing steam, the machine can also be used to froth milk and make tea. This means that you can use the machine to create a variety of different beverages, making it a great choice for those who love to experiment with different flavors and textures.

Overall, the Steam Water Boiling Machine is an excellent choice for anyone who is serious about making the perfect cup of espresso. With its large capacity, safety features, LED display, and versatile functions, this machine is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. So if you’re looking for a high-quality espresso machine that can deliver consistent results, look no further than the Steam Water Boiling Machine.



