“milk tart recipe”: Making Milk Tart Has Never Been Easier!

Introduction

If you’re looking for a dessert recipe that’s quick, easy, and absolutely delicious, look no further than the milk tart. This South African classic is made with a creamy custard filling and a buttery crust, and it’s the perfect dessert for any occasion. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps of making the easiest milk tart you’ll ever try.

Ingredients

To make this milk tart recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 pre-made pie crust

4 cups of milk

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of cornstarch

4 egg yolks

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of butter

Ground cinnamon

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat your oven

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2: Prepare the crust

Take your pre-made pie crust and place it into a 9-inch pie dish. Use a fork to prick holes all over the bottom of the crust. This will help prevent the crust from puffing up while it’s baking.

Step 3: Bake the crust

Bake the crust in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until it’s golden brown. Once it’s done, remove it from the oven and let it cool.

Step 4: Make the custard

In a large saucepan, combine the milk, sugar, cornstarch, and egg yolks. Whisk everything together until it’s smooth and there are no lumps.

Step 5: Cook the custard

Place the saucepan over medium heat and add the vanilla extract and butter. Cook the custard, whisking constantly, until it thickens and starts to boil. This should take about 10 minutes.

Step 6: Pour the custard into the crust

Once the custard is done, remove it from the heat and pour it into the pre-baked pie crust. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Step 7: Add the cinnamon

Sprinkle ground cinnamon over the top of the custard. You can use as much or as little as you like, depending on your taste.

Step 8: Chill

Place the milk tart in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 2 hours, or until it’s set.

Step 9: Serve and enjoy!

After the milk tart has chilled, it’s ready to serve. Cut it into slices and enjoy!

Conclusion

This easy milk tart recipe is the perfect dessert for any occasion. With its creamy custard filling and buttery crust, it’s sure to be a hit with everyone who tries it. And since it’s so simple to make, you can whip it up anytime you’re in the mood for something sweet. So give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious taste of South African cuisine!

