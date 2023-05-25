“Milk toffee recipe”: How to make milk toffee – a recipe from Aththammai Mamai

Introduction

Milk toffee is a popular Sri Lankan sweet that is loved by all age groups. The sweet treat is made with just a few ingredients, yet it has a rich and creamy texture. In this article, we will share a milk toffee recipe that you can easily make at home.

Ingredients

To make milk toffee, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of fresh milk

1 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions

Follow these steps to make milk toffee:

Step 1: Prepare the pan

Take a medium-sized pan and grease it with butter. This will prevent the milk toffee from sticking to the pan.

Step 2: Heat the milk

Pour the fresh milk into the pan and heat it on medium-low heat. Keep stirring the milk to prevent it from boiling over. You want the milk to be hot but not boiling.

Step 3: Add the sugar

Once the milk is hot, add the sugar to it. Keep stirring the mixture until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 4: Add the butter

Now, add the butter to the mixture and stir well. The butter will help to thicken the milk toffee and give it a creamy texture.

Step 5: Add the vanilla extract

Add the vanilla extract to the mixture and keep stirring. The vanilla extract will add a delicious flavor to the milk toffee.

Step 6: Add a pinch of salt

Finally, add a pinch of salt to the mixture. This will balance the sweetness of the milk toffee.

Step 7: Cook the mixture

Keep stirring the mixture on medium-low heat until it thickens. This can take anywhere between 20-30 minutes. You will know that the milk toffee is ready when it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 8: Pour the mixture into a greased tray

Once the milk toffee is ready, pour it into a greased tray. Smooth out the surface with a spatula and let it cool down completely.

Step 9: Cut the milk toffee into pieces

Once the milk toffee has cooled down, cut it into small pieces using a sharp knife. You can also use a cookie cutter to give it different shapes.

Step 10: Serve and enjoy

Your homemade milk toffee is now ready to serve. You can enjoy it as a snack or serve it as a dessert after a meal.

Conclusion

Milk toffee is a delicious and easy-to-make sweet that is loved by everyone. With just a few ingredients and some simple steps, you can make your own milk toffee at home. So, the next time you have a sweet craving, try making this milk toffee recipe and enjoy its rich and creamy texture.

Sri Lankan milk toffee recipe කවුද කියන්නෙ කිරි ටොෆි හදන්න කිරිටින් ඕනයි කියාල recipe Traditional Sri Lankan dessert recipe Easy milk toffee recipe කිරි ටොෆි හදමු ලිපිය (Milk toffee recipe in Sinhala)

News Source : Grandma & me – අත්තම්මයි මමයි

Source Link :කවුද කියන්නෙ කිරි ටොෆි හදන්න කිරිටින් ඕනයි කියාල | Milk toffee recipe aththammai mamai/