“Milk toffee recipe”: How to make milk toffee – a recipe from Aththammai Mamai

Introduction
Milk toffee is a popular Sri Lankan sweet that is loved by all age groups. The sweet treat is made with just a few ingredients, yet it has a rich and creamy texture. In this article, we will share a milk toffee recipe that you can easily make at home.
Ingredients
To make milk toffee, you will need the following ingredients:
- 1 cup of fresh milk
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
Instructions
Follow these steps to make milk toffee:
Step 1: Prepare the pan
Take a medium-sized pan and grease it with butter. This will prevent the milk toffee from sticking to the pan.
Step 2: Heat the milk
Pour the fresh milk into the pan and heat it on medium-low heat. Keep stirring the milk to prevent it from boiling over. You want the milk to be hot but not boiling.
Step 3: Add the sugar
Once the milk is hot, add the sugar to it. Keep stirring the mixture until the sugar dissolves completely.
Step 4: Add the butter
Now, add the butter to the mixture and stir well. The butter will help to thicken the milk toffee and give it a creamy texture.
Step 5: Add the vanilla extract
Add the vanilla extract to the mixture and keep stirring. The vanilla extract will add a delicious flavor to the milk toffee.
Step 6: Add a pinch of salt
Finally, add a pinch of salt to the mixture. This will balance the sweetness of the milk toffee.
Step 7: Cook the mixture
Keep stirring the mixture on medium-low heat until it thickens. This can take anywhere between 20-30 minutes. You will know that the milk toffee is ready when it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
Step 8: Pour the mixture into a greased tray
Once the milk toffee is ready, pour it into a greased tray. Smooth out the surface with a spatula and let it cool down completely.
Step 9: Cut the milk toffee into pieces
Once the milk toffee has cooled down, cut it into small pieces using a sharp knife. You can also use a cookie cutter to give it different shapes.
Step 10: Serve and enjoy
Your homemade milk toffee is now ready to serve. You can enjoy it as a snack or serve it as a dessert after a meal.
Conclusion
Milk toffee is a delicious and easy-to-make sweet that is loved by everyone. With just a few ingredients and some simple steps, you can make your own milk toffee at home. So, the next time you have a sweet craving, try making this milk toffee recipe and enjoy its rich and creamy texture.
- Sri Lankan milk toffee recipe
- කවුද කියන්නෙ කිරි ටොෆි හදන්න කිරිටින් ඕනයි කියාල recipe
- Traditional Sri Lankan dessert recipe
- Easy milk toffee recipe
- කිරි ටොෆි හදමු ලිපිය (Milk toffee recipe in Sinhala)
News Source : Grandma & me – අත්තම්මයි මමයි
Source Link :කවුද කියන්නෙ කිරි ටොෆි හදන්න කිරිටින් ඕනයි කියාල | Milk toffee recipe aththammai mamai/