“Millet Khichdi”: Navane Khichdi – A Delicious Millet-based Khichdi Recipe

ನವಣೆ ಕಿಚಡಿ | Navane Khichdi | Millet Khichdi | Siridhanya / Millet Recipes

Introduction

Navane or foxtail millet is a nutritious grain that has been used for centuries in Indian cuisine. Millets, in general, have been gaining popularity in recent times due to their high nutritional value and gluten-free nature. One of the most popular dishes made using millets is khichdi. Navane khichdi is a simple and healthy dish that can be made quickly and easily. In this article, we will share with you a delicious recipe for navane khichdi.

Ingredients

1 cup navane (foxtail millet)

1/2 cup moong dal (split green gram)

2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp grated ginger

1 green chili, chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

Wash the navane and moong dal together in a bowl and soak them in water for 30 minutes. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker and add cumin and mustard seeds. Wait for them to splutter. Add grated ginger and chopped green chili and sauté for a few seconds. Add the soaked navane and moong dal mixture and stir well. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Add water and give it a good stir. Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 3 whistles on a medium flame. Let the pressure release naturally. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with yogurt or pickle.

Health Benefits

Navane khichdi is a healthy and nutritious dish that is perfect for people who are looking to switch to a healthier diet. Here are some of the benefits of including navane khichdi in your diet:

Rich in fiber: Navane khichdi is rich in dietary fiber, which helps in regulating digestion and keeping the stomach full for a longer period of time.

Low in calories: Navane khichdi is a low-calorie dish that is perfect for people who are looking to lose weight.

Gluten-free: Navane is a gluten-free grain, which makes it an ideal choice for people who are allergic to gluten.

High in protein: Moong dal is a good source of protein, which helps in building and repairing muscles.

Rich in vitamins and minerals: Navane khichdi is rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining good health.

Conclusion

Navane khichdi is a simple and healthy dish that can be made quickly and easily. It is perfect for people who are looking to switch to a healthier diet or for those who are allergic to gluten. We hope that you will try this delicious recipe and enjoy its many health benefits.

Millet recipes Siridhanya recipes Healthy Khichdi recipes Gluten-free Khichdi recipes South Indian Khichdi recipes