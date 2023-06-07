“Millet Khichdi”: Navane Khichdi – A Delicious Millet-based Khichdi Recipe

ನವಣೆ ಕಿಚಡಿ | Navane Khichdi | Millet Khichdi | Siridhanya / Millet Recipes
Introduction
Navane or foxtail millet is a nutritious grain that has been used for centuries in Indian cuisine. Millets, in general, have been gaining popularity in recent times due to their high nutritional value and gluten-free nature. One of the most popular dishes made using millets is khichdi. Navane khichdi is a simple and healthy dish that can be made quickly and easily. In this article, we will share with you a delicious recipe for navane khichdi.
Ingredients
- 1 cup navane (foxtail millet)
- 1/2 cup moong dal (split green gram)
- 2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 green chili, chopped
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 2 cups water
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
Method
- Wash the navane and moong dal together in a bowl and soak them in water for 30 minutes.
- Heat ghee in a pressure cooker and add cumin and mustard seeds. Wait for them to splutter.
- Add grated ginger and chopped green chili and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add the soaked navane and moong dal mixture and stir well.
- Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well.
- Add water and give it a good stir.
- Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 3 whistles on a medium flame.
- Let the pressure release naturally.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with yogurt or pickle.
Health Benefits
Navane khichdi is a healthy and nutritious dish that is perfect for people who are looking to switch to a healthier diet. Here are some of the benefits of including navane khichdi in your diet:
- Rich in fiber: Navane khichdi is rich in dietary fiber, which helps in regulating digestion and keeping the stomach full for a longer period of time.
- Low in calories: Navane khichdi is a low-calorie dish that is perfect for people who are looking to lose weight.
- Gluten-free: Navane is a gluten-free grain, which makes it an ideal choice for people who are allergic to gluten.
- High in protein: Moong dal is a good source of protein, which helps in building and repairing muscles.
- Rich in vitamins and minerals: Navane khichdi is rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining good health.
Conclusion
Navane khichdi is a simple and healthy dish that can be made quickly and easily. It is perfect for people who are looking to switch to a healthier diet or for those who are allergic to gluten. We hope that you will try this delicious recipe and enjoy its many health benefits.
- Millet recipes
- Siridhanya recipes
- Healthy Khichdi recipes
- Gluten-free Khichdi recipes
- South Indian Khichdi recipes