“Millie Bobby Brown luxury lifestyle”: Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth and Lavish Possessions

Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress known for her portrayal of Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, has achieved a great deal at a young age. At just 19 years old, she is a self-made millionaire with a net worth of USD 14 million as of May 2023. Brown has a prolific career, including roles in films and TV shows, brand endorsements, and even her cosmetics line. She is an idol for many young adults, and her journey to success is worth exploring.

The Stranger Things Saga

Brown’s breakthrough role was as Eleven in Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016 and concluded in 2022. The show became one of the most-watched series on Netflix and garnered critical acclaim for Brown’s performance. According to Deadline, Brown earned around USD 30,000 per episode for the first two seasons. However, her salary saw a significant jump in the third season, with estimates ranging between USD 200,000 and USD 250,000 per episode. Brown’s impressive performance has earned her two acting Primetime Emmy and two SAG nominations in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Enola Holmes: Another Success Story

Brown’s success in Stranger Things led her to the big screen, where she played the titular character in Enola Holmes, the sister of Sherlock Holmes. She starred in two Enola Holmes movies, the first of which earned her USD 6.1 million, and the sequel, which was released in 2022, earned her USD 10 million. Brown’s success in the Enola Holmes franchise has cemented her status as a Hollywood star.

Other Films and Appearances

Brown’s acting career began when she was just nine years old, appearing in ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as young Alice. She followed it up with the lead role of Madison O’Donnell in the BBC America series, Intruders, the next year. Brown has also appeared as a guest star in popular TV series such as Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS. Her feature film debut was in 2019 with the lead role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, for which she earned USD 1 million. Brown returned as Madison for the sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, the highest-grossing film during the COVID-19 period.

Brand Endorsements

Brown has many luxury brand deals, and her Instagram page is evidence of her strong offscreen presence. She has over 63.5 million followers and has endorsed brands such as Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Moncler, Samsung, and Citigroup. She inked a partnership deal with water brand Essentia in 2023. Brown’s endorsements contribute significantly to her net worth.

Florence By Mills: Brown’s Own Cosmetics Line

Brown became an entrepreneur at the age of 15 and launched her own cosmetics line, Florence By Mills, in 2019. The brand, which sells vegan skincare and makeup products at affordable prices, targets the youth market. Brown and her family acquired a majority stake in the company in 2020, and it is now a staple at Ulta Beauty.

Lavish Assets

Brown owns a stunning car portfolio that includes a Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo worth USD 70,000, a Mini Cooper worth USD 27,000, and a Cadillac Escalade worth nearly USD 100,000. She is often seen arriving at awards nights and events in these classy rides. Brown owns swanky mansions in London and Atlanta, Georgia, and while their values are not publicly known, it is estimated that the Georgia house is worth close to USD 1 million. She enjoys spending her bills on designer bags and accessories.

Conclusion

Millie Bobby Brown’s journey to success is an inspiration for young adults worldwide. At just 19 years old, she is a self-made millionaire with a net worth of USD 14 million. Brown’s success in Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and her cosmetics line, Florence By Mills, has contributed significantly to her net worth. Her brand endorsements and lavish assets are a reflection of her immense success at a young age. Brown’s future is bright, and her fans await eagerly for her upcoming projects, including Electric State and the final season of Stranger Things.

