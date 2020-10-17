Millyon Colquitt Death – Dead : Millyon Colquitt Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Millyon Colquitt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.
“Burrel Lee III on Twitter: “This violence has to end and end fast. Compton Centennial 2022 Millyon Colquitt life was taken last night by a fucking coward. Shot into the car he was in killing him & his friend. As i sit in the hotel lobby thinking man I don’t wanna coach today. It’s now #biggerthenbasketball ”
This violence has to end and end fast. Compton Centennial 2022 Millyon Colquitt life was taken last night by a fucking coward. Shot into the car he was in killing him & his friend. As i sit in the hotel lobby thinking man I don’t wanna coach today. It’s now #biggerthenbasketball pic.twitter.com/RbBWAgBKDK
— Burrel Lee III (@burrellee3) October 16, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.