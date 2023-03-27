Milton Berle dies at 93.

Milton Berle, who was 93 years old, passed away on this day 21 years ago.

On March 27, 2002, Milton Berle, the legendary comedian and actor, passed away at the age of 93. Berle was one of the pioneers of television comedy and his impact on the medium cannot be overstated.

Berle was born into a showbiz family and began performing on the vaudeville circuit at the age of five. He soon made the transition to radio, then to film, and finally to television. In 1948, Berle was given his own show on NBC, which quickly became one of the most popular shows on television. Berle’s show was called Texaco Star Theater and it featured a mix of comedy, music, and variety acts. Berle’s popularity was such that it was said that the streets were deserted during his show as everyone tuned in to watch Uncle Miltie.

Berle’s success on television was due in part to his ability to adapt to new technology. He was one of the first performers to recognize the potential of television and he embraced it fully. He was also a master of improvisation and his ability to ad-lib made him a natural fit for live television.

Berle’s influence on comedy cannot be overstated. He paved the way for generations of comedians who followed in his footsteps, including Johnny Carson and Jerry Seinfeld. He was known for his quick wit, his physical comedy, and his ability to connect with audiences. His catchphrases, such as “I’m the leader of the pack,” and “Good night Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are,” have become iconic.

Berle’s legacy lives on today. He remains a beloved figure in showbiz and his contributions to comedy continue to be celebrated. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1984 and received a lifetime achievement award from the American Comedy Awards in 1997. He may be gone, but his impact on comedy will never be forgotten.

