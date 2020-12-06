Milton Couple Found Dead : Caravan Kabob House Owner Waqar Khan and Madiha Malik Found Dead.

Restaurant Owner and his partner found dead in Milton. Owner of Caravan Kabob House Mississauga, Waqar Khan and his partner Madiha Malik, owner of Dhagay fashion outlet were found dead in a house in Milton. Halton poli…, according to a statement posted online on December 5.  2020.
Bodies of unmarried Pakistani Canadian couple found dead. @PeelPolice nor media revealing names of the dead couple, but social media and Facebook identify the two.
Community paper reveals names of Pakistani-Canadian couple whose dead bodies were found in a Milton home garage. Here it is. Read and reflect.

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

