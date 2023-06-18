Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey, has passed away: Obituary.

Obituary: Big Pokey (Milton Powell)
The world of music mourns the loss of Big Pokey, also known as Milton Powell, who passed away on February 4th, 2021. He was a popular rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based rap collective.
Big Pokey was born on December 4th, 1977, in Houston, Texas. He began his music career in the mid-1990s, collaborating with DJ Screw on many of his mixtapes. He gained a significant following for his distinctive voice and unique flow.
Throughout his career, Big Pokey released numerous albums and mixtapes, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” “D-Game 2000,” and “Evacuation Notice.” He collaborated with many other prominent rappers, including Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Bun B.
Big Pokey’s music was known for its honesty and authenticity, often reflecting the struggles and realities of life in Houston’s inner city. He was a beloved figure in the Houston rap scene and will be deeply missed by his fans and peers.
Rest in Peace, Big Pokey. Your legacy will live on through your music.
