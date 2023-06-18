Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey, passes away: An Obituary

Obituary: Milton Powell, Also Known as Big Pokey

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Milton Powell, who was widely known by his stage name, Big Pokey. Powell was a prominent rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based hip hop collective. He was born on December 29, 1977, in Houston, Texas, and passed away on February 4, 2021, at the age of 43.

Big Pokey began his music career in the late 1990s and quickly made a name for himself in the Houston rap scene. He released several albums and collaborated with many other artists over the years, earning a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim for his unique style and lyrical flow.

Powell’s passing has left a deep void in the Houston music community, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey. Your legacy will live on through your music.

