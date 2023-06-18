Milton Powell Passes Away – Obituary of Big Pokey

Obituary: Rapper Big Pokey and Musician Milton Powell Pass Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of rapper Big Pokey and musician Milton Powell.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell Jr., was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene. He was known for his unique flow and collaborations with other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw and Lil’ Keke. Big Pokey passed away on February 4th, 2021 at the age of 44.

Milton Powell was a talented musician who played various instruments such as the saxophone, flute, and clarinet. He was a member of the renowned jazz group, The Crusaders, and also worked with artists like Ray Charles and Steely Dan. Powell passed away on February 6th, 2021 at the age of 86.

Both Big Pokey and Milton Powell will be deeply missed by their fans and the music industry as a whole. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

