Milton Powell, popularly known as Big Pokey, has passed away – An Obituary

Obituary: Milton Powell, Known as Big Pokey, Passes Away

Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey, has passed away at the age of 44. The Houston rapper was a prominent figure in the Southern hip hop scene.

Big Pokey began his music career in the early 2000s and released several albums, including “Hardest Pitt in the Litter,” which was a hit in 2001. He was also a member of the group S.U.C. (Screwed Up Click) alongside other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw, Lil’ Keke, and Big Hawk.

Powell’s death was confirmed by his family, who expressed their sadness at the loss of their beloved son, brother, and father. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Many have cited his contributions to the Houston rap scene and his unique style as reasons why he will be sorely missed.

Milton Powell, aka Big Pokey, will be remembered as a talented rapper and an important figure in Southern hip hop. Rest in peace.

