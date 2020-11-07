Milton Taylor Death -Dead : Milton Taylor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Milton Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.
“Southwestern Athletic Conference on Twitter: “The Southwestern Athletic Conference would like to send our sincere condolences to the family Milton Taylor. Listed below is the link to the @gofundme account that has been setup. Donations will go directly to assist his family with final arrangements. ”
The Southwestern Athletic Conference would like to send our sincere condolences to the family Milton Taylor.
Listed below is the link to the @gofundme account that has been setup. Donations will go directly to assist his family with final arrangements. https://t.co/TuTH1WFGVc pic.twitter.com/Ibgjj4MiCL
— Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) November 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.