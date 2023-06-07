Milwaukee Family Outraged as Missing 17-Year-Old James Stokes Found Dead in Impounded Vehicle, Obituary Released

James Stokes Found Dead in Impounded Vehicle at Age 17: Milwaukee Family Outraged

Milwaukee, WI – The family of James Stokes is grieving after the 17-year-old was found dead in an impounded vehicle. He had been missing for nearly a month before authorities discovered his body.

Stokes was last seen on December 15th, 2020. His family reported him missing the following day. An extensive search was conducted, but no leads turned up until his body was discovered in an impounded vehicle on January 13th, 2021.

The family is outraged that their loved one’s body was found in an impounded vehicle. They believe the police should have searched the vehicle sooner.

The Milwaukee Police Department has released a statement saying they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Stokes’ death.

Stokes was described as a kind and caring person by those who knew him. He was a student at Riverside University High School and had dreams of becoming a mechanic.

The community is mourning his loss, and his family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

